Samsung is making more RAM because Apple needs more RAM

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is increasing its RAM production to meet demands from companies like Apple.

The company is constructing a new end fab facility and optimizing its logistics to increase efficiency.

It’s expected to increase RAM production by 15% by the end of the year.

It’s no secret that the tech industry is facing a memory crisis. The DRAM shortage has driven prices up over the past few months, and companies like Apple and Samsung are feeling the pinch. In fact, Apple has been lobbying the US government to lift its restrictions on Chinese DRAM modules so it can offset some effects of the limited supply and buy some from Chinese manufacturers. However, that might not end up being necessary for Apple.

According to a report from South Korean outlet SE Daily, Samsung is taking steps to increase its DRAM output by almost 15% by the end of the year, primarily to meet demands from big clients like Apple.

To do this, Samsung is reportedly going to construct a new end fab manufacturing facility at the Hwaseong Campus Complex 1. The end fab is basically the final stage of wafer manufacturing. Currently, the Hwaseong Campus only manufactures the main fabs for Samsung’s DRAM, and its end fabs are spread out across Hwaseong Complex 2 and the Cheonan Campus.

By bringing the end fab process into the same complex that houses the main fab, Samsung will be able to cut down on the time spent shipping its wafers between complexes. It will improve efficiency and, as a result, increase DRAM output.

Hwaseong Campus Complex 1 reportedly already has clean rooms available, as the space was left empty after Samsung demolished its old memory production lines. Establishing a new end fab in those clean rooms will be time- and cost-effective. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to expand production lines at the Hwaseong Complex 2 and the Cheonan Campus.

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