Samsung has its eye on Perplexity and OpenAI as it plans to expand beyond Gemini

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly looking to expand its AI offerings.

The company is said to be in talks with multiple vendors, including OpenAI and Perplexity.

The aim is to give Galaxy S26 users more choice over what AI model they use.

Samsung has long been partnering with Google to bring Gemini to its Galaxy phones. While this partnership has served Samsung well, a new report suggests the company doesn’t want to be tied to only one outside AI model. The firm is said to be in talks with some of Google’s biggest rivals in the AI space.

In a very Apple-like move, Samsung is looking to diversify its outside AI agent portfolio. According to Bloomberg, the Korean tech giant has its eyes set on bringing OpenAI and Perplexity into the fold. Choi Won-Joon, president and COO of Samsung’s mobile division, told the outlet that the company is aiming to give its customers more choices over what AI they use on the Galaxy S26.

“We are talking to multiple vendors,” said Choi. “As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there.”

Back in June, it was reported that Samsung was close to inking a deal with Perplexity. The deal would see Perplexity’s services and technologies preloaded onto Samsung phones. Additionally, it’s said that Perplexity’s search features could be integrated into the Samsung Internet Browser. We may even see Perplexity’s technology integrated into the Bixby assistant.

In that report, it was said that Samsung may have been planning to make Perplexity’s assistant the default option. The two companies were also reportedly in talks of developing an “AI-infused” operating system and an “AI agents” app. This app would be used to support Perplexity and other AI assistants.