Samsung could turn the Galaxy S26 series into Perplexity phones

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly close to signing a deal with Perplexity to preload its services on Galaxy phones.

The deal would see Perplexity’s app and assistant installed on Galaxy devices, while its tech could be integrated into Bixby.

The companies could announce these integrations later this year before kicking things off on the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung has a close partnership with Google and Microsoft when it comes to services on its Galaxy phones. Now, it sounds like a major AI player could be available out of the box on the Galaxy S26 series.

Bloomberg reports that Samsung is close to inking a deal with Perplexity to preload its services and technologies on Galaxy phones, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deal could also see Samsung become one of the AI firm’s biggest investors as part of a new round of funding.

The outlet claims that Perplexity’s assistant and app would be preloaded on Samsung phones, while its search features would be integrated into the Samsung Internet Browser. The companies are also apparently thinking about integrating Perplexity’s technology into the Bixby assistant.

Samsung and Perplexity could announce the partnership later this year. However, the companies are reportedly aiming to include Perplexity as the “default assistant option” on the Galaxy S26 series.

The companies might not stop here, though. They’ve reportedly talked about developing an “AI-infused” operating system and an “AI agents” app that would support Perplexity and other AI assistants.

Samsung wouldn’t be the first Android brand to offer integration with Perplexity, as Motorola beat it to the punch last month. Samsung also has a tight relationship with Google, but it wouldn’t be the first time it considered a deal with one of Google’s rivals. Samsung apparently considered a switch from Google to Bing in 2023 before ultimately sticking with the search kingpin.

