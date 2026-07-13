Samsung's HomeUp update is finally rolling out with powerful new gestures

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out a new Home Up app update in South Korea.

The update brings support for multi-finger gestures with two, three, four, and five fingers.

It also adds new customization options for the Edge panel and dock.

Last week, we reported that Samsung’s Home Up app was set to receive an update with a bunch of useful features and support for One UI 9. It seems that’s finally happening as Samsung has started rolling out a new HomeUp update in South Korea.

According to an X post by tipster Tarun Vats, the HomeUp app is receiving an update to v18.0.00.24, and it introduces some great new features. Also, the app now officially supports One UI 9, which is great news for users running Samsung’s latest software.

tarunvats33 / X

More important, however, is support for multi-finger gestures. Users will be able to set up two-, three-, four-, and even five-finger gestures on their Samsung phones. Each gesture can be set to any one of 27 available actions. You can also adjust the gesture sensitivity and enable a glow effect or vibration when your phone detects a multi-finger gesture.

The new update also adds support for customizing the Edge panel and the dock. You can add custom backgrounds, adjust spacing between items, and even adjust the corner radius. The changelog also mentions a DIY home screen auto-arrangement feature and a sticker action function.

The latest version of the HomeUp app is currently only rolling out in South Korea. If you don’t want to wait for a wider rollout, you can download and install the APK on your Samsung phone from this link. However, bear in mind that installing apps and APKs from outside the Play Store can be dangerous, so you might want to wait for the official rollout.

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