Samsung's Home Up finally brings a beloved screenshot gesture to Galaxy phones

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Home Up app has received two new features.

These features are support for multi-finger gestures (up to five fingers) and app dock customization.

These features are apparently only available for Galaxy devices running One UI 9.

The Home Up app gives you a ton of ways to personalize your Galaxy phone’s home screen and recents menu. Samsung isn’t stopping here, though, as it’s adding more features to this Good Lock app as part of the One UI 9 software upgrade.

GalaxyTechie on X spotted two notable features in the Home Up app for One UI 9. The biggest addition is support for multi-finger gestures, such as swiping down with three fingers or pinching with several fingers. You can assign various actions to these gestures, such as switching between apps, activating the recents menu, taking a screenshot, or going home. Samsung also lets you use up to five fingers for these gestures.

Either way, I imagine the three-finger swipe down for screenshots will be a particularly popular combo for users who previously had OnePlus devices or phones from other major Chinese brands. By contrast, Samsung phones have long stuck with a palm swipe gesture for screenshots.

Samsung is also bringing dock customization to Home Up, allowing you to tweak the look and feel of the app dock seen on the home screen. Customization options include changing the background image/color, toggling blur and shadow effects, and adjusting the corner radius. Check out the screenshots below.

These new features join a host of other Home Up options. Samsung’s app lets you customize app folders, the home screen’s grid size, the share menu, and the widget size. It even lets you freely customize the home screen layout to an unprecedented extent.

In any event, I’m sure Samsung has plenty more features coming to Good Lock as part of the One UI 9 rollout. So here’s hoping we see more options in Camera Assistant, Sound Assistant, QuickStar, and other Good Lock apps.

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