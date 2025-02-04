Samsung just brought ridiculously powerful animation options to Galaxy phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated its Home Up app with a ton of system animation options.

These settings allow you to adjust icon movement/scale, wallpaper animations, and transition effects.

These new animation options only seem to apply to devices running One UI 7 for now.

Samsung’s Good Lock apps offer a ton of customization features, and the Home Up app offers plenty of ways to tweak your home screen experience. Now, Samsung has just delivered a huge update to this app.

The Home Up changelog mentions “home gesture animation tuning,” and it turns out this gives users granular control over various system animations. More specifically, the app now lets you adjust things like icon movement (e.g., vibration and movement speed), icon scale (e.g., how fast the icon shrinks), the scale and duration of wallpaper animations, the speed of transition effects, and more.

Don’t care for all these individual settings but still want to change up your phone animations? Well, Samsung also offers five animation presets that you can easily switch between. These are Classic, Elegance, Dynamic, Sweet, and a “Simple tuning” option. The latter lets you tune animations by adjusting a single slider. Check out our clip below.

Tipster Ice Universe also posted a video on Twitter to show what’s possible with some radical tweaks. You can view the clip below (skip ahead to the 30-second mark).

This is an extreme case of Home Up setting, which is the most flexible animation I have ever seen on a mobile phone. pic.twitter.com/Nd8XHVBqNy — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2025

These aren’t the only additions to Samsung Home Up. The company also brought more Edge Panel customization options (such as the ability to show more apps in this menu) and the ability to decorate your home screen with stickers.

Unfortunately, the updated app and these animation tuning options are seemingly restricted to One UI 7 devices. We weren’t able to install the updated app on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy S24 FE, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That means you’ll need a Galaxy S25 or S24 series phone running the One UI 7 beta. In any event, you can download the app via the Galaxy Store below or try your luck by sideloading it from APKMirror.

