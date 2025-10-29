Samsung Health now lets you see a doctor without getting out of your bed

TL;DR Samsung is adding the option to schedule and attend virtual clinic appointments through the Samsung Health app.

The feature is live in all 50 states of the US, alongside D.C.

Samsung Health already lets users manage prescriptions and store health records in the app.

Samsung already offers a broad spectrum of health metrics for users of its Galaxy Watch or Ring. These metrics, including complex ones such as AGEs and antioxidant indexes, or much more common ones such as ECG and hypertension alerts, already paint a comprehensive picture of a user’s health. While this data is generated from wearables’ stats and calculated using algorithms, Samsung is paving the way for more personalized care right from your device.

The Korean giant is taking a significant step towards telehealth with a new feature on Galaxy smartphones and tablets. It recently announced a partnership with HealthTap, a US-based virtual healthcare provider, allowing users to seek opinions from medical professionals without physically visiting a clinic or hospital.

Users will be able to “book, conduct, and follow up on virtual care consultations” right from the Samsung Health app, which is where you find health-related information from your Galaxy Watch or Ring. However, the facility to book consultations is now limited to Galaxy Watch or Ring users, but available to everyone with a Samsung device.

Additionally, users will also receive a transcript of the doctor’s note or recommendations that will be visible straight within the app. It also allows users to schedule urgent consultations at any time of day, every day of the week.

The latest update extends Samsung’s existing collaboration with HealthTap, allowing users to book appointments directly in the Samsung Health app. It also lets users store health records and prescriptions, while an integration with Walgreens pharmacy lets them order prescription medicines, track their drug intake, and compare existing medicines with previous ones.

The service is available in all 50 states in the US, as well as in Washington D.C. The feature allows preventive screenings and prescriptions for regular or chronic illnesses.

According to MarketsandMarkets research, the global telehealth market was valued at roughly $94 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at an average rate of 11.5% through 2030, doubling in valuation by the end of the period. In addition to the convenience of accessing medical advice from the comfort of your home, the growth is expected to be further fueled by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate preliminary prognoses.

In Samsung’s case, we don’t see an explicit mention about the use of AI, but that future is predictably inevitable — especially since you can already ask Samsung Health’s built-in AI chatbot questions about health.

