Samsung Health levels up with virtual doctor visits, on-demand workouts, and more

TL;DR Samsung is collaborating with three partners to add new features to the Health app.

These features include telehealth visits, enhanced prescription management, and expert-guided workouts.

These features will start rolling out on September 8.

It’s always nice when an app gets new features. That’s exactly what’s happening with the Samsung Health app soon. The update will introduce new features enabled by three new partnerships.

Samsung has announced that it has collaborated with three different companies to roll out three new features for the Health app. These companies include HealthTap, Walgreens, and iFIT.

The first new feature will allow users to virtually visit doctors directly from the Samsung Health app. This functionality is powered by Find Care from HealthTap — a company that specializes in telehealth treatment. In addition to virtual visits, Samsung says users will also be able to use this feature to check on upcoming appointments and ask follow-up questions.

The second incoming feature will enhance prescription management. Samsung already has a management tool that relies on user input, but this feature will expand on that with the help of Walgreens. Users will be able to connect directly to Walgreens pharmacies to track their prescriptions and compare current and past medications. The interface for the management tool has also been revamped.

For the fitness buff out there, the final new feature will help you stay active with expert-guided workouts from iFIT. The tech giant describes these workouts as “premium fitness content.” This content will range anywhere from high-intensity interval training to recovery routines. And these workouts will be found under various categories like trending workouts and seasonal recommendations.

You won’t have to wait too long for the rollout, as these features will progressively arrive on the app starting on September 8. It’s unclear if these features will require a subscription with the partnered companies.

