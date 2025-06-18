Samsung could charge for new Health features, but would you hit subscribe?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

I’m not against paying for subscriptions. Last week, I wrote a piece about subscriptions I’ll happily pay for, especially focusing on those that add value to my daily life. However, I do have my limits.

On Wednesday, Samsung’s head of digital health suggested that the company is once again considering a Health subscription tier that could lock newer features behind a paywall. Unlike the current system, which offers new features to all Health users, a subscription would split the user base in half.

In fairness, one wouldn’t have to purchase the subscription to continue access to Samsung Health. There’s no indication that the entire service will become pay-to-play. The base fitness tracking features, including heart rate and step tracking, would presumably remain accessible to all. However, some specific future features may be reserved. This could include incoming One UI 8 Watch items, like Bedtime Guidance and Vascular Load.

The timeline, the specific features, the models affected, and, more importantly, the price, are all currently unclear. For me to cough up the cash, Samsung Health’s premium tier would need to add significant value to my fitness regime. But I want to hear your thoughts, especially if you own a Galaxy Watch.

Here are the questions: Are there any specific health tracking features you’d pay for that aren’t available on Galaxy products right now?

How much would you pay for a Samsung Health subscription that offered the above and more?

Do you feel that health app subscriptions (including Garmin Connect Plus and Fitbit Premium) are necessary for reaching your health goals? Do you currently pay for any?

If not Samsung Health, what’s your go-to health tracking app in 2025?

Do you trust Samsung Health’s data? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Would you buy a Samsung Health subscription? 60 votes Yes, absolutely 0 % It depends on the features 18 % No, absolutely not 82 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of a potential Samsung Health subscription tier?