These are the subscriptions I actually don’t mind paying for

No one likes paying for something more than once, but subscriptions have become an annoying yet necessary part of life. Some are hard to justify, but others add value to my life. Whether they provide consumable content, weather information, or critical navigation data, these are the subscriptions I don’t mind paying for:

FlightRadar24

I’ve used this real-time flight tracking app for years before upgrading to a Gold subscription. The free version is sufficient if you only need basic information about flight locations. However, I craved even more.

The Gold subscription offers additional features for avgeeks. It lets me bookmark more flights, access airport and flight histories for up to a year, and includes detailed real-time weather layers. The latter is so accurate that this service doubles as a standalone weather app.

Although its annual price is expensive, and I’ve considered downgrading to Silver, I find it invaluable for checking weather conditions before and during flights, especially during the stormy South African summer.

Meteogram Weather Widget

I’ve praised Meteogram Weather Widget for years and still believe it’s the best weather app on Android. The ad-supported free version is excellent for general use but lacks the customizability and source selection I desire.

To summarize my setup, I use three separate instances of the Meteograms widget, covering the next 12 hours, four days ahead, and an additional week. This setup provides a comprehensive weather outlook for a region that often experiences all four seasons in a day. No other app can offer me the same breadth of information or control.

I decided to pay for the Pro version and the Platinum subscription, which costs slightly more than a loaf of bread annually. It’s worth every penny and more.

NordVPN

Every internet user needs a VPN, and after much consideration, I chose NordVPN. Nord was the easiest and most reliable option I tried, which is also crucial for my partner.

I use it across multiple devices, nearing the 10-device limit. This more than justifies its annual fee. Although it’s one of the pricier subscriptions I pay for, it gives me peace of mind.

I may consider another VPN service in the future, but Nord suits my needs for now.

F1TV

As a Formula 1 fan, I can’t imagine not having access to support races, grands prix, and past events. F1TV is the sport’s dedicated streaming service, providing access to all the above on multiple devices.

The service has three tiers, and I opt for the middle option, Pro. It offers access to all timing and telemetry, onboard cameras, support series races, and past content. It’s pricey, but worth it for enjoying the sport I’ve loved for over two decades.

A more expensive option allows for 4K streaming and multiple simultaneous streams on a single device, but that little trick is limited to Apple products for now.

Netflix

As certified couch potatoes, my partner and I subscribe to several streaming platforms. She subscribes to Disney+ and local service Showmax, while I subscribe to Netflix. Yes, it would make sense to rotate subscriptions based on our interests and releases each month, but we switch between multiple shows too often for that to be practical.

Even though I think it’s overpriced for what it offers, the 4K tier allows us to enjoy all the pixels and spatial audio on my modest LG TV when available. Notably, I’ve grabbed plenty of games off the Play Store thanks to Netflix, too!

Spotify

Spotify is my favorite music streaming service because its recommendations are more reliable than any other service. It also helps that I can access my favorite music from multiple devices and seamlessly switch between them. It’s indispensable, especially for PlayStation and Android Auto users.

We’re a household of two, so Spotify Duo works perfectly. It’s far cheaper than paying for two separate subscriptions, especially since we each have specific tastes.

Google One

I started paying for Google One nearly a decade ago to back up important photos and documents. I use the 200GB plan but’ll soon need more storage or an alternative. My partner also uses the storage as part of my family group, so switching services will be tricky.

A self-hosted solution is in the planning stages, but decision inertia is real. I know that for the price of a One subscription, I could save up for a large hard drive, but the convenience of One is still compelling.

OsmAnd

Finally, the latest addition to my subscription list is OsmAnd Maps+ Annual. Why pay for an open-source app? I can only access the app via Android Auto through this tier, which has become essential for road trips through my region’s back roads.

Like several other subscriptions on this list, OsmAnd’s value far outweighs the modest annual fee. I’ve detailed the subscription services I happily pay for monthly and annually. Now it’s your turn. What do you spend your money on? Let the community know in the comments.