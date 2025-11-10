Samsung just dropped trainer-led workouts into your phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has partnered with iFIT to bring expert-guided workout videos directly into Samsung Health across seven training categories.

All Samsung Health users will receive one free video per category each month, with full access available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Galaxy Watch users can track their heart rate, calories, and duration in real-time, and some Galaxy devices include up to six months of iFIT free.

Samsung Health is getting a serious upgrade. The company is introducing a new partnership with iFIT that brings a library of premium, trainer-led workouts directly into the Samsung Health app. Instead of juggling multiple fitness apps, Galaxy users can now browse guided sessions in the same place they already track their daily steps, sleep, and exercises. It follows Samsung Health’s recent upgrade that added smarter wellness insights and body-tracking tools, making the app feel more like a true fitness hub.

This matters because iFIT is known for high-quality, studio-style workout programming. Until now, most of its content lived inside its own app or on connected fitness hardware. With Samsung’s integration, that expertise becomes available to millions of people without requiring anything more than a phone or Galaxy smartwatch.

The workouts cover seven categories: HIIT, Pilates, yoga, strength, recovery, barre, and mindfulness. Even better, Samsung Health users can try one on-demand video from each category every month at no cost. That works out to at least seven guided workouts without incurring any additional costs. Those who want deeper access can subscribe and unlock hundreds of sessions for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

If you wear a Galaxy Watch, the experience goes a step further. While following along with an iFIT session on Samsung Health, your watch can display live metrics, including heart rate, calories burned, and workout duration. Those statistics are captured in real-time and logged into your health profile, just like any other tracked workout.

Samsung is also sweetening the deal with device-specific offers. Users who purchase a qualifying Galaxy smartphone can receive 30 days of iFIT for free. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro buyers get three months at no cost, while those who buy a Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, or Watch Ultra score six months free. As such, if you were already thinking about buying a Galaxy wearable, this adds even more value.

This collaboration signals Samsung’s push into a more complete wellness ecosystem. Although Samsung Health has long been a place for tracking steps and workouts, it hasn’t offered the kind of integrated training platform that Apple provides through Fitness Plus. Bringing in iFIT gives Galaxy owners a polished way to try instructor-led fitness without needing to leave Samsung’s ecosystem behind. Even casual users benefit from the free monthly sessions, which offer enough variety to experiment with new workout styles without pressure.

From iFIT’s perspective, the move dramatically expands its reach. Instead of relying solely on its own hardware or app installs, it can tap into the existing Samsung Health user base and offer content where people already spend their time tracking their health.

