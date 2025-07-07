The Galaxy Watch 8 still hasn't launched yet, but don't tell Samsung Health

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9.

In addition to its latest foldables, Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 8 series of smartwatches.

Before they’re even official, the latest Samsung Health update is advertising features with “Watch 8 series” support.

Mobile tech fans are all too familiar with the cat-and-mouse game of leaks and rumors in the cycle leading up to the launch of any major new product. For the most part, manufacturers like to carefully control the narrative surrounding the announcement of their latest gear, and that means keeping secrets — until they’re ready not to. While we may get a tease or two along the way, we’re largely left dealing with unofficial sources and information of questionable provenance up until we get that formal debut. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to go, but the devs working on Samsung Health seem to have jumped the gun a little.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is just days away, and this coming Wednesday, July 9, we’re expecting to see the company announce its latest foldable phones and smartwatches. Officially, though, Samsung is still being a little coy, and while its Unpacked teaser included a video featuring some obvious depictions of foldable hardware, plenty of story “unfolding” puns, and even an explicit #Foldable hashtag, it has stopped short of directly naming the Fold 7 and Flip 7 devices.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win $5,000! Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win $5,000! Unpacked is coming. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the July 9 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering 3x Samsung reward points in your pre-order purchase and a sweepstakes entry for a prize of $5,000 for one lucky winner! Sign up to save See price at Samsung Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings!

That kind of restraint extends to the Galaxy Watch 8 series — or, at least, it has. With just a couple days to go until Unpacked, it appears that Samsung Health has gotten a tad ahead of things.

Over on the Play Store, the latest update for Samsung Health arrived a little earlier this month. And for its changelog, Samsung offers the following: Checking the oxidative stress level is easy peasy with our antioxidant index! Now you are one step closer to preventing chronic diseases

Galaxy Watch will automatically check your vascular load while you are sleeping and show changes by each stage

Both the first-time and trained runners can receive training from our Running Coach! We will recommend you with your optimal intensity of workout If those sound familiar, they should, as they’re part of the update Samsung announced back in June, where they were characterized as One UI Watch 8 features. But with this Play Store listing, someone has gotten a little more explicit about the hardware this involves, adding: The above features are available with Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 8 series While we’re obviously expecting the Watch 8 family to arrive running One UI Watch 8, so far we had yet to see Samsung acknowledge these features as explicitly intended for Watch 8 hardware.

At this point, considering how thoroughly we’ve seen Samsung’s new wearables leak, the cat might as well be out of the bag. And while it’s slightly reassuring to see Samsung finally drop any pretense and just tell us the hardware it’s building these features for, we don’t imagine this is actual news to anyone.

In any case, keep checking in with us through the rest of the week for full coverage of Samsung’s Unpacked announcements and all the new devices arriving from it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.