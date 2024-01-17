Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series are getting a brand new Google-made AI feature
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with a feature called Circle To Search that’s built entirely by Google.
- Powered by AI, Circle To Search allows users to select and search for anything they see on their screens without leaving the app they’re using.
- The feature will also be available on the Pixel 8 series later this month, but it’s unclear when it’ll trickle down to older Galaxy flagships or other Android phones.
The Galaxy S24 series is here with loads of new AI features powered by Samsung’s new universal AI called Galaxy AI. One such feature is independently developed for Samsung by Google and will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 lineup in the non-Pixel Android universe. That’s right, the Galaxy S24 trio will be the only Android phones to get this Google-made feature apart from the Pixel 8 series.
Called Circle To Search, the AI feature allows users to search for anything they see on their Galaxy S24 screens by simply circling, highlighting, scribbling on, or tapping it. This includes any image, video, or text displayed on the screen. Users just need to long press the home screen button to initiate Circle To Search without the need to switch apps. Those who don’t have the three-button navigation enabled and use gesture navigation instead can long-press the navigation bar to start Circle To Search.
How does Circle To Search work and when will it be available?
For instance, you are browsing Instagram and see a beautiful location on a travel blog. You can just circle the image you see and get search results identifying the location and find links related to the place. Similarly, you can use Circle To Search over a video on YouTube or any other platform. It also works while texting, so if someone messages you the name of a restaurant, you can just circle it to get search results.
It’s sort of how Google Lens works, except you don’t need to snap a screenshot or go to the overview menu to initiate a Lens search. The feature is also reminiscent of Google Assistant‘s What’s On My Screen tool, which allowed Android users to touch and hold the home button to search for the contents on their screens.
Circle To Search goes a step further and also provides generative AI-powered overviews and more context based on a user’s location. It also allows you to ask more complex questions about your search queries.
Samsung has not confirmed if Circle To Search will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series or if it’ll also trickle down to older flagships. However, Google has confirmed that it plans to bring the feature to a lot more Android phones in the future.
The Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 series will get Circle To Search worldwide starting January 31. So if you’re buying the former, you should have it from day one.