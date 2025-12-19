Samsung's latest Theme Park update puts new theming powers in your hands

TL;DR Samsung has upgraded Theme Park, giving Galaxy users more control over how their phones look.

You can now bookmark favorite themes with a heart icon, making it easy to switch styles.

Icon customization is now less confusing, with editing tools split into sections for shape, effects, and behavior.

With One UI 8.5 rolling out in beta, Samsung has quietly improved one of its most popular customization tools, Theme Park from the Good Lock suite, with a major update that gives Galaxy owners more creative control than ever.

One of the most noticeable changes is how themes are organized. You can now bookmark your favorite creations using a heart icon, as spotted by SamMobile. This might seem minor, but it really helps if you often switch up your phone’s look using Good Lock. Instead of rebuilding or searching through saved themes, you can jump straight back to designs you already like.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung has also improved the icon editing experience. Before, changing icons could feel messy and confusing. Now, the controls are divided into clear sections for shape, visual effects, and icon behavior. This setup makes it easier to adjust details without feeling overwhelmed, especially if you like to try different styles.

Theme Park now offers more ways to set the mood of your phone. New emboss effects add depth to icons, and a monochrome option creates a simple, minimalist look. Samsung has also made it easier to preview Quick Panel icons, so you can see changes before you apply them.

Some of the new customization features are only available with One UI 8.5. On supported devices, you can now adjust home screen notification badge colors to better match your theme. Keep in mind that not every Galaxy phone will get all features immediately, since some require the latest One UI version.

The update is rolling out right now via the Galaxy Store. Just make sure to check the Good Lock app for the refresh, and if you aren’t on One UI 8.5 yet, you can still enjoy most of these features immediately. Go break some design rules.

Follow