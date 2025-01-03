Samsung details major changes coming to Good Lock with One UI 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is bringing major changes to Good Lock and its modules with the One UI 7 update.

Good Lock is officially releasing on the Google Play Store and will be available to users in all countries following the One UI 7 update.

Home Up and LockStar are getting major updates and the Good Lock app’s UI is also getting revamped.

The One UI 7 beta is now in full swing, with the stable update expected in just a few weeks. Samsung’s Good Lock team is also getting ready to roll out a host of exciting updates and new features for the popular customization tool and has shared a detailed roadmap (via Ice Universe) of what’s in store following the One UI 7 update.

Good Lock is a suite of apps (also called modules) developed by Samsung that lets Galaxy users customize their devices beyond the standard options available in One UI.

Initially exclusive to certain regions, Samsung says Good Lock is now expanding globally through the Google Play Store, making it more accessible to users around the world. The Good Lock app was spotted in the Play Store earlier this year, but wasn’t available to download for everyone. Now, Samsung has confirmed that starting with One UI 7, Good Lock will be downloadable from both the Play Store and the Galaxy Store in all countries.

What’s New in One UI 7.0 Good Lock? There are a whole bunch of improvements coming to Good Lock with the One UI 7 update. The team notes that all of these changes may not be available immediately after the stable rollout, but it’s aiming for a simultaneous release with the official One UI 7 update. Updates to Good Lock modules like Home Up and LockStar may see more delays due to major internal updates and testing. Here’s a list of all the improvements and changes headed to Good Lock with One UI 7:

1. Improved UI & usability

Good Lock’s main app interface is getting revamped. Samsung says the overall composition of the app has been simplified, making it easier for both new and experienced users to navigate. With 23 available functions, Good Lock can be overwhelming for some, but the new update introduces an improved app layout and search/filter functions to help users find what they need more easily. A new “My Page” tab will allow users to manage Good Lock widgets, reset settings, and keep track of the features they use.

2. New features for Home Up

The Home Up app is also receiving significant updates, including Free Home Item Placement that removes grid constraints, allowing users to freely arrange icons on the home screen. Users will also be able to add personal flair to their home screen with customizable stickers. Moreover, Samsung is fine-tuning your home screen gesture animations, including multi-finger gestures for more fluid control. Users will also get new options to customize app icons and the layout of the taskbar, especially for foldable and tablet devices. Perhaps the best change is that users will be able to set up the Home Up functions on One UI Home without running the Home Up app.

3. Game Booster Plus

With One UI 7, Good Lock will include Game Booster Plus for an optimized gaming experience. Users will be able to reclassify apps as games to unlock game-specific optimizations. Users will also be able to remap gamepad buttons to any keys they want. GPU settings will also become adjustable, and users will be able to reduce the GPU load used for screen rotation in Vulkan games or change the quality of textures used in the game to improve image quality or performance.

4. Enhanced LockStar

LockStar, Samsung’s lock screen customization tool, is getting a smoother editing experience with One UI 7. Users will be able to edit lock screen elements directly within the lock screen editing menu — something Samsung says has been a highly requested feature.

5. Routine Gallery

This is a new feature for users who love to share their routines. Routine Gallery will allow you to browse, edit, and apply routines created by other Galaxy users, offering inspiration to customize your own devices.

6. Wonderland wallpaper updates

With One UI 7, you can apply your Wonderland wallpapers separately to the home screen or lock screen. App icon tiles, text, and status bar colors will automatically change based on your wallpaper’s main color for better readability.

7. MultiStar

On Samsung Flip devices, MultiStar will enable users to launch the Cover Launcher function from the ‘Labs’ menu, improving the functionality of the cover screen.

8. Camera Assistant

Camera Assistant will let users save videos directly to connected external storage via USB-C, freeing up internal storage while recording.

