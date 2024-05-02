Who needs the Galaxy Store? Samsung Good Lock is now on the Play Store

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has listed its Good Lock app on the Google Play Store.

That would be a major change as Good Lock has been restricted to the Galaxy Store since the beginning.

Samsung’s Good Lock suite of modules is one of the best reasons to buy Galaxy phones, allowing you to deeply customize your device. Unfortunately, the apps are only available via the Galaxy Store, but that’s changing today.

X user Litto Biju Pappachan (h/t: Tarun Vats) spotted Good Lock on the Google Play Store. We can confirm seeing this listing, but we’re unable to download it just yet. That suggests the suite isn’t widely available just yet, although the X user also posted a screenshot suggesting that it’s available as a preview to some.

In any event, this would be a major change for Samsung as it’s long restricted Good Lock to the Galaxy Store. That’s not a problem for people who don’t mind using Samsung’s storefront, but it’s a bugbear for users who want all of their app downloads/updates from the Play Store.

We also hope that Samsung uses this opportunity to bring this app and its modules to more countries, as there are still a few markets that haven’t received Good Lock just yet.

Samsung offers modules for everything from the lock screen and camera app to the launcher and notifications. There are even modules that allow you to deeply customize one-handed mode, the settings menu, and audio functionality. So this is definitely worth a download if you’re curious about other aesthetic and functional tweaks you can make to your phone.

You might like

Comments