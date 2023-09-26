Samsung Good Lock 6 is coming: Here's what to expect

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that Good Lock 6 will be released alongside One UI 6.

The company revealed a few tweaks and improvements coming to these modules.

Samsung added that it was focusing on underlying improvements rather than new features.

Good Lock modules are one of the best things about Samsung phones, as these downloadable utilities you to deeply modify various parts of your phone software.

Now, Samsung has announced on its Korean community forum (h/t: Android Central) that the Good Lock 6 suite of modules will be released alongside the One UI 6 firmware update. Unfortunately, those expecting a raft of new features might be disappointed.

A Samsung representative explained (via machine translation) that the transition to a new Android version was a major challenge when it came to developing Good Lock. So it’s for this reason that the team behind Good Lock 6 is focusing on fundamental changes to the modules rather than adding loads of new features.

What’s new with Good Lock 6?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

In any event, some of the most notable reported changes are the Edge Lighting Plus module coming to non-foldable devices, more volume panel customization options via Sound Assistant, and new transition effects for Wonderland.

Samsung also said it’s still working on overhauling two modules, namely Home Up and Theme Park. The company said that the Home Up module, which is used to customize the One UI launcher, is undergoing a major overhaul to support a wider variety of styles. Meanwhile, the firm said it’s tweaking the Theme Park module (used for theme creation) for better performance when you install themes.

Do you use Good Lock on your Galaxy device? 182 votes Yes 75 % No 25 %

The company also revealed a couple of improvements in the works for Good Lock 6.1. This includes an improved Lock Star/Clock Face UI, while the Keys Cafe module gets keyboard gesture mapping and improved keyboard touch sound customization.

Finally, Samsung revealed that a Game Booster module is also in the works for 2024. So those who want a more customizable gaming experience should keep an eye out for this add-on.

Comments