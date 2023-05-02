Samsung imposes ban on generative AI tools like ChatGPT

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly banned its staff from using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

The company is concerned about how these AI services store user data and the possibility of them leaking sensitive information.

Samsung is also reportedly developing its own AI tools.

Samsung has reportedly imposed an in-house ban on generative AI tools after employees accidentally leaked sensitive data to ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, the South Korean tech giant took action after discovering that its staff uploaded internal source code to the AI platform.

Samsung apparently sent out a memo banning the use of ChatGPT to one of its biggest divisions on Monday. An internal company document reviewed by Bloomberg states that Samsung is concerned about how AI services like ChatGPT and Google Bard store user data. The company also notes that information fed to AI platforms is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve and delete, and as such, could end up being disclosed to other users.

“Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally,” Samsung told its employees. “While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI,” said the company.

As per Samsung’s new policy, its staff is barred from using generative AI products on their phones, tablets, computers, and the company’s internal network. The policy, of course, does not affect Samsung’s consumers. In fact, the ChatGPT-powered BingAI is now a central part of Samsung phones with the SwiftKey keyboard integration. Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard comes preinstalled with OneUI and now features the new Bing AI.

“We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guidelines and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment,” Samsung told staff in the memo.

Samsung’s own generative AI tools? The Bloomberg report goes on to reveal that Samsung is working on its own AI tools for translation and summarizing documents as well as for software development. By the looks of it, these tools could be restricted to internal company use. It’s unclear if Samsung will bring any of its own generative AI products to consumers. There’s no such indication from the company, at least for now.

