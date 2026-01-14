Samsung shifts Gaming Hub focus toward discovery and social tools

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung is updating its Gaming Hub app, allowing users to discover games based on other titles they play.

Gaming Hub will also bring new features to track achievements and compare them against those of other players.

The update also brings YouTube videos featuring gameplays, guides, and other content from gaming creators.

While gaming on Android is diverse and fragmented, Google Play Games has attempted to unify gamers with its community features and the ability to synchronize your achievements to the cloud, so they’re available across devices. Now Samsung wants to step up with similar features to help Galaxy phone or tablet owners track and compare their small triumphs. It is rolling out a slightly redesigned Gaming Hub app focused on discovery, video content, and social features.

Samsung says its Gaming Hub app has more than 160 million monthly users, which is why it has updated the app, making it easier for mobile gamers to find and download games. It says the new discovery recommendations include “organic” and “personalized” suggestions based on the titles users already play most on their Galaxy phone and tablet. The suggestions are expected to change based on the games users spend more time with, though we’re unsure how dimensional, granular, or frequently updated these suggestions would be.

All titles listed in the Galaxy app store are now also available to download from within the Gaming Hub app. Samsung says it wants Gaming Hub to be the “central destination” where users discover games on their devices.

In addition to discovering new games, players will also be able to gain insights through video content readily available in the app. The update integrates video content, including gameplay videos, guides, and media from streamers and creators, based on the games you play.

The latest update is already rolling out to the breadth of Samsung devices, and we believe it coincides with the recent update, which removes Samsung’s lesser-known mini-game. Samsung says future updates will include more community-driven features, customization options, better game discovery, and more relevant video content.

