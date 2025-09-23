Google's app that lets you play Android games on PC just hit a huge milestone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Games on PC has been available in beta since January 2022, letting you play Android games on your Windows machine.

As of September 23, the service is exiting beta and is now generally available to the public.

The current catalog of titles for Google Play Games on PC is now over 200,000.

In 2022, Google launched a pretty cool gaming platform in the form of Google Play Games on PC — allowing folks to play Android games on Windows computers. The service has operated in a beta program since its release, and now, over three years after its initial rollout, Google Play Games on PC is dropping its beta tagline and is now generally available to everyone.

If you already use Google Play Games on PC, you shouldn’t notice any substantial changes with today’s announcement. The app will keep on working like usual, and Google Play Games on PC will continue to be available in all of the 130 countries it’s currently supported in.

More than anything, Google removing the “beta” portion of its branding is a good sign of the stability of Google Play Games on PC. It shows that this is no longer a service Google is testing the waters with, but rather one the company is now confident in maintaining as a fully launched product. For a company like Google that’s notorious for launching and killing products more often than any of its competitors, this is a nice bit of reassurance to have.

Otherwise, everything else about Google Play Games on PC is staying the same. Google says its game catalog now includes more than 200,000 titles, including big names like Subnautica, Enter the Gungeon, Delta Force, and more. Any game progress from playing on your Windows computer is synced to your Android phone/tablet (and vice versa), and you can play games with either a keyboard and mouse or a controller.

Earlier this year, Google abandoned its hyper-curated approach for supported titles with Google Play Games on PC and instead made all Android games in the Play Store compatible with the service. Google also made some additional Play Games announcements today, including a more streamlined way to track gaming stats and achievements, plus new Gen AI avatars for your Play Games profile.

