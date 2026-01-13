Samsung just abandoned this mini-game you never heard of, but there's good news

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has removed its egg-hatching mini-game from the Gaming Hub app for its Android devices.

The good news is that all the unlockable characters are now available without any extra effort.

If you use a Samsung Galaxy device for gaming but have never bothered to use the Gaming Hub (erstwhile Game Launcher) app, we can’t exactly blame you. It offers minimal features or enhancements compared to similar gaming tools by Chinese-origin brands, and lacks any special graphics to entice gamers. However, until recently, it did offer an interactive Easter egg that unlocked characters for your profile image as you spent more time playing games on the device. That, unfortunately, is also going away, but there’s a silver lining.

Samsung updated its Gaming Hub to version 8.0.00.19 around the end of December, and not many people, aside from some Redditors (via SamMobile), noticed. With this update, Samsung rolled out the ability to compare your time playing a specific game against other users, with data segmented by the most-played titles, most time spent, etc. Along with this addition, Samsung announced it was removing the Creature Collection feature, which allowed players to unlock collectible “monsters” by progressing through games and hatching virtual eggs.

Despite its lack of popularity, we understand the change could be disheartening to a handful who might have spent time trying to unlock these special avatars.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

On the positive side, all the unlockable monsters in the feature are now available for users to set as their display pictures inside the app. That means you will no longer be required to complete specific missions inside games or attain a certain progress level to unlock newer creatures. You can simply tap your display picture to open your profile and tap Edit to choose one of the many unlocked avatars.

Along with this change, Samsung is also abandoning the Gaming timeline, which would track your achievement progress from when you installed a new game on the phone.

If you don’t see the monsters already unlocked, you can head over to the Galaxy Store and update Gaming Hub to the latest available version. That should do it.

Follow