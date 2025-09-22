Samsung is preparing to say goodbye to Microsoft for your photo backups (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will stop using OneDrive as a cloud backup option in the Gallery app.

Instead, the company will use its own cloud solution to back up your data.

There’s no date yet for when OneDrive support will end.

If you have syncing enabled in the Samsung Gallery app, then your photos will automatically be backed up to the cloud. Not only does this allow you to access your photos from other devices, but it’s also nice knowing you won’t lose your precious moments if anything happens to your phone. For cloud storage, the Gallery app has long supported Microsoft’s OneDrive. However, that status quo may change soon, as Samsung is looking to go in a different direction.

The leaked version of One UI 8.5 has been full of revelations. One of our APK teardowns revealed the first mention of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro and their model numbers. In another teardown, we discovered that Samsung is preparing to bring an automatic call screening feature to Galaxy phones. Now, we’re learning that Samsung wants to ditch OneDrive and take matters into its own hands.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

While investigating the Gallery app in One UI 8.5, we uncovered strings of code that hint at OneDrive support being discontinued. In that code, we see “Sync with OneDrive ending soon” and “support for OneDrive will end %s.” Instead, the app will have users sync their photos to Samsung’s own cloud solution.

Code Copy Text <string name="new_scloud_setting_description">Keep your pictures and videos safe and synced with all your devices.</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_description_migration_available">Samsung Cloud now lets you back up photos and videos and sync them across your devices. With this change, support for OneDrive will end %s.</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_description_one_drive_available">After %s, Gallery will no longer support syncing with OneDrive.</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_description_subscription_required">Back up your Gallery to Samsung Cloud to keep your photos and videos safe and synced with all your devices.</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_title_migration_available">A new way to protect your memories</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_title_one_drive_available">Sync with OneDrive ending soon</string> <string name="new_scloud_tip_card_title_subscription_required">Keep your memories safe and synced</string> <string name="not_synced_with_samsung_cloud_menu_description">Not synced with Samsung Cloud</string>

There doesn’t appear to be a date for when we can expect OneDrive support to end. So how soon is “soon” is still an unanswered question.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow