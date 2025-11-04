Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold finally seen in detail, and it's looking seriously impressive

SBS Korea Omokgyo Electronics Mall

TL;DR A new video shows the Galaxy Z TriFold up close, detailing its thinness when unfolded and thickness when folded.

The video confirms Samsung is trying to keep the design as thin as possible and mimic the design principles of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The triple camera housing at the back remains the most prominent design element.

Samsung has been on top of its game this year when it comes to foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have already impressed everyone with their sleek, lightweight designs and top-tier performance, a clear sign that Samsung is taking foldable innovation seriously. Now, the company’s next big leap, the Galaxy Z TriFold, is stealing the spotlight.

Samsung recently showcased its first-ever double-folding phone at the APEC Summit, but at the time, we only got a few fleeting glimpses of the device behind a glass enclosure. That changes today. Thanks to SBS Korea via Omokgyo Electronics Mall, we’re finally getting an up-close and personal look at the Galaxy Z TriFold, and it’s looking seriously impressive.

When unfolded, the device appears remarkably thin, suggesting that Samsung is applying the same design principles that made the Galaxy Z Fold 7 so refined. Of course, the TriFold is thicker when folded using its dual-hinge mechanism. From the video and images, it appears that the device is approximately the width of a finger or slightly wider, due to its dual-folding nature. However, it’s clear that Samsung is doing everything possible to keep the bulk in check.

From the back, the Galaxy Z TriFold and Fold 7 look almost identical in their folded states. The images show a matching triple rear camera setup, with the LED flash placement and side-mounted fingerprint scanner also mirroring the Fold 7’s setup.

Samsung hasn’t shared any official specs or release details yet, but if this close-up is anything to go by, the Galaxy Z TriFold is certainly Samsung’s most ambitious device to date. Rumors suggest that it may have a very limited launch, but we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold.

