Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold finally seen in detail, and it's looking seriously impressive
3 hours ago
- A new video shows the Galaxy Z TriFold up close, detailing its thinness when unfolded and thickness when folded.
- The video confirms Samsung is trying to keep the design as thin as possible and mimic the design principles of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
- The triple camera housing at the back remains the most prominent design element.
Samsung has been on top of its game this year when it comes to foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have already impressed everyone with their sleek, lightweight designs and top-tier performance, a clear sign that Samsung is taking foldable innovation seriously. Now, the company’s next big leap, the Galaxy Z TriFold, is stealing the spotlight.
Samsung recently showcased its first-ever double-folding phone at the APEC Summit, but at the time, we only got a few fleeting glimpses of the device behind a glass enclosure. That changes today. Thanks to SBS Korea via Omokgyo Electronics Mall, we’re finally getting an up-close and personal look at the Galaxy Z TriFold, and it’s looking seriously impressive.
When unfolded, the device appears remarkably thin, suggesting that Samsung is applying the same design principles that made the Galaxy Z Fold 7 so refined. Of course, the TriFold is thicker when folded using its dual-hinge mechanism. From the video and images, it appears that the device is approximately the width of a finger or slightly wider, due to its dual-folding nature. However, it’s clear that Samsung is doing everything possible to keep the bulk in check.
From the back, the Galaxy Z TriFold and Fold 7 look almost identical in their folded states. The images show a matching triple rear camera setup, with the LED flash placement and side-mounted fingerprint scanner also mirroring the Fold 7’s setup.
Samsung hasn’t shared any official specs or release details yet, but if this close-up is anything to go by, the Galaxy Z TriFold is certainly Samsung’s most ambitious device to date. Rumors suggest that it may have a very limited launch, but we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold.
