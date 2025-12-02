Samsung shares just how tough the Galaxy Z TriFold really is

TL;DR Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z TriFold and released a video showing how the phone was manufactured and quality-tested.

According to Samsung, the TriFold can sustain 100 folds a day for five years.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated for 500,000 folds.

Samsung isn’t done talking about its latest foldable experiment. After announcing the Galaxy Z TriFold, the company has released an official behind-the-scenes video detailing how the triple-stage folding phone is manufactured. One of its biggest highlights is Samsung’s durability claim for the phone.

In the video, Samsung reveals that the Galaxy Z TriFold’s main display is rated for 200,000 folds. The company claims this is equivalent to folding the device approximately 100 times a day for five years. It’s worth noting that this figure is based on Samsung’s internal durability testing and has not been independently verified. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was rated for 500,000 folds, meaning the TriFold has a lower durability rating on paper, though the more complex design likely added to the engineering constraints.

To reach its durability benchmark, Samsung developed a new assembly process specifically for the TriFold. The video highlights how the company integrated two Armor Flex Hinges, used advanced bonding technology to create a flatter foldable display surface, and pressed the main display under controlled pressure to achieve a thinner, stronger structure. Samsung also showcased additional durability trials and quality-control checks designed to ensure consistent folding smoothness and structural integrity.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s most ambitious hardware announcement in years. The device unfolds into a 10-inch tablet-sized display, measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest point, and is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It also features a 200MP camera and Samsung’s largest foldable battery yet, at 5,600mAh, along with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z TriFold’s form factor also introduces new features like tri-window multitasking, standalone Samsung DeX, support for up to four virtual workspaces, and an auto-alarm system that warns users if they’re folding the device incorrectly.

Samsung’s first multifolding phone is set to debut in Korea on December 12, 2025, before arriving in the US in the first quarter of 2026. The 16GB/512GB variant is priced at 3,594,000 KRW (roughly $2,443), and we expect a similar price point when it arrives stateside.

