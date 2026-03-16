Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold might already be on its way out

TL;DR A new report says Samsung will stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold in its home market on March 17.

The device launched only a few months ago and was always expected to be a limited release.

The triple-fold phone served as a technology showcase rather than a mass-market product.

Samsung reportedly plans to stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea on March 17. Industry sources cited by Korean publication Donga (via SamMobile) claim the company has decided to wrap up domestic sales roughly three months after the phone’s launch.

Samsung released the Galaxy Z TriFold in December, but unlike its regular foldables, the device launched in a handful of markets, including South Korea, the US, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE. It was widely expected that the phone would have a short run, and sources quoted in the new report say the device was a “symbolic product” meant to showcase Samsung’s foldable technology rather than something designed to generate major revenue.

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Samsung has been selling the device in small batches through its website, often restocking limited quantities every week or two. Each drop reportedly sold out within minutes. At one point, resale listings even appeared at heavily inflated prices, with some second-hand sellers asking several times the phone’s already steep retail price of about $2,800.

Despite the demand, industry insiders quoted in the latest report say the phone’s high production costs likely made it difficult to keep selling in large numbers. Rising prices for key components such as DRAM, NAND flash, and mobile processors may have further squeezed Samsung’s margins.

If sales in South Korea are indeed ending, the Galaxy Z TriFold’s run in other markets could also wind down soon. The device is already showing as out of stock on Samsung’s US website, but it could still be available in select stores. Samsung reportedly plans to keep selling remaining inventory in the United States until the current production stock runs out.

The timing also aligns with Samsung’s broader foldable roadmap. The company is expected to launch its next generation of foldables in a few months, including the new Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold lineups, as well as a wider foldable model.

Meanwhile, there’s no word on a successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold, but we’re certainly going to see more from Samsung in new foldable form factors.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Unique design • Premium construction • Long-term updates • Productivity MSRP: $2,900.00 A bold tri-fold phone that turns into a tablet-sized screen Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is the company's most ambitious foldable design yet, pushing beyond the familiar book-style form factor. Using two hinges instead of one, the device unfolds into a large, tablet-like display while still collapsing into a pocketable shape. The design aims to enhance multitasking and productivity, offering significantly more screen space for apps, media, and split-screen workflows. See price at Samsung

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