Samsung may delay the TriFold 2, but another wild phone could arrive first

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new leak, Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could be delayed beyond its originally planned launch.

The same leak claims Samsung’s long-rumored slidable phone may now arrive sooner than previously expected.

The report follows earlier rumors that Samsung is redesigning the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 to feature a thinner, lighter hinge.

Samsung’s next-generation TriFold phone may have hit a bump in the road. According to Korean leaker Lanzuk (yeux1122), the company is now likely to push back the launch of the rumored Galaxy Z TriFold 2, while its long-rumored slidable smartphone could arrive earlier than expected.

In a post on Naver, the leaker cited information from companies related to Samsung’s supply chain and claimed that the second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold is still being developed with a new hinge design. However, they added that “recent issues such as costs” have made it highly likely that the device’s release will slip beyond its original schedule.

The leaker didn’t explain what those cost-related issues are or how far the launch could be delayed.

Meanwhile, the leaker also claims that Samsung’s rumored slidable phone has gained momentum and is now expected to launch sooner than previously expected.

This latest rumor builds on Lanzuk’s earlier claims that Samsung was redesigning the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 with a completely new hinge. The updated mechanism is said to reduce both thickness and weight by making nearly every hinge component similar in thickness.

That would be an important improvement for Samsung’s largest foldable. The current Galaxy Z TriFold is substantially bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, measuring 12.9mm thick when folded and weighing 309g. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is just 8.9mm thick and weighs 215g. A slimmer, lighter design would make a future TriFold considerably easier to carry and use.

The mention of Samsung’s slidable phone is also interesting because it lines up with another recent report from South Korea. That report claimed Samsung is targeting the first half of 2028 for its first commercial rollable or slidable smartphone. The device is expected to use a rollable OLED panel from Samsung Display.

Unlike today’s foldables, a slidable phone expands by pulling part of its display out from inside the chassis rather than unfolding around a hinge. Samsung Display has demonstrated several versions of this technology over the years, including the Rollable Flex and Flex Hybrid concepts, but Samsung has yet to bring a commercial device to market.

Of course, it’s worth treating both rumors with caution. Samsung hasn’t confirmed either the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 or a slidable smartphone.

Still, if Lanzuk’s latest claims prove accurate, Samsung’s roadmap for next-generation form factors may be shifting, with the company prioritizing its slidable device over a follow-up to the Galaxy Z TriFold.

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