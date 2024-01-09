Samsung's new two-way flip foldable may be the future of the Galaxy Z Flip line

Samsung Display

TL;DR Samsung’s In&Out Flip is a foldable phone concept that takes the idea of the Galaxy Z Flip to the next level.

It makes do with a single foldable screen that folds inside and out.

The device eliminates the need for an additional cover screen.

As always, Samsung has a sizeable presence at CES 2024. From AI to robots to mainstream and transparent televisions, the company has a lot of new tech to show off at the Vegas-based electronics show. The newest reveal from Samsung is a flip foldable phone concept that takes the idea of the Galaxy Z Flip to the flip side…literally.

The device in question is called the In&Out Flip. A product of Samsung Display, the In&Out Flip is a phone that folds 360 degrees. That means unlike traditional flip foldables that fold in shut, this one also folds out fully. The device eliminates the need for an additional cover screen since the main folding display also folds outwards. Samsung says the use of a single display allows for a sleeker and thinner design.

“In&Out Flip is a technology that can provide a new alternative for consumers who prefer bar-shaped smartphones due to the thickness of foldable products,” said a Samsung Display representative. “When folded outwards, both the front and back of the product can be used as a screen, creating a new user experience.”

Samsung also touts the durability of the In&Out Flip saying that the panel underwent folding tests in extreme temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to -60 degrees Celsius. The company also tested the strength of the display by bouncing basketballs on it, rubbing it with sand, and immersing it in water.

Apart from the In&Out Flex, Samsung is also showcasing other foldable and rollable concepts at CES 2024. One of them is called the Rollable Flex. It’s a device that can expand to five times its original size when rolled out like a scroll. Samsung also has a device called the Flex Hybrid, which doubles up as a foldable and slideable.

