Samsung's latest move signals the end of Fold's S Pen era

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup has steadily moved away from S Pen support, with the S Pen Fold Edition now effectively disappearing from Samsung’s US store.

Even though Samsung still sells refurbished Fold devices like the Fold 5 and Fold 6, buyers can no longer reliably purchase the compatible S Pen accessories.

This shift suggests Samsung is prioritizing thinner foldables over niche features like stylus support — signaling a clear end to the Fold-S Pen era.

The Galaxy Z Fold’s relationship with the S Pen has always felt a little complicated. When Samsung introduced S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it seemed like the company was taking a step toward turning its foldable into a true productivity powerhouse. Sure, the stylus wasn’t tucked inside the phone like it was on the Galaxy Ultra series, but at least Fold owners had the option. If you were the kind of person who loved jotting down notes, marking up documents, or sketching ideas on a large folding display, Samsung had you covered.

How important is S Pen/stylus support to you in a foldable phone? 14 votes Very important; I use a stylus frequently. 43 % Relatively important; I use it now and then. 43 % Not important; I don't use it. 7 % I don't own a foldable phone with stylus support. 0 % I don't own a foldable phone. 7 %

Fast-forward a few years, and that chapter appears to be closing. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped S Pen support altogether, signaling that Samsung’s priorities had shifted. Now, the company seems to be going one step further. In the US, Samsung has effectively stopped selling Fold-compatible S Pens, according to a report from SamMobile.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

We checked Samsung’s online store ourselves, and the situation looks much the same. The S Pen Fold Edition is no longer listed, leaving an old Galaxy Z Fold 5 S Pen case page as the only remaining reminder of Samsung’s stylus experiment for foldables. Even that listing is currently marked out of stock, with little indication that it’s coming back anytime soon.

What’s particularly strange is that Samsung still sells refurbished Fold devices. You can buy a certified renewed Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 directly from Samsung today, but if you want the stylus experience those phones were originally designed to support, you’re largely on your own.

At this point, Samsung’s message seems fairly clear: the company is moving on. And honestly, that might not be the worst thing. The reality is that S Pen adoption on Fold devices probably never reached the level Samsung hoped for. Unlike the Galaxy Ultra series, Fold owners had to carry the stylus separately or buy a special case, which made the experience less convenient from day one. Many users likely enjoyed the idea of S Pen support more than they actually used it.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide expected to arrive soon, Samsung appears far more focused on making foldables thinner, lighter, and more diverse than squeezing stylus support into increasingly slim hardware. For longtime S Pen fans, that’s undoubtedly disappointing. But if the trade-off is more ambitious foldables, Samsung may be making a bet that’s ultimately worth taking.

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