Galaxy Z Fold 8 FCC listing confirms key details about Samsung's wide foldable

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Wide Fold has been listed by the FCC.

The regulatory filing all but confirms that the device has a Snapdragon processor.

The listing also mentions specs like satellite connectivity, UWB, reverse wireless charging, and DisplayPort support.

Samsung’s upcoming products, including its foldables and smartwatches, were recently listed in the FCC’s database. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (or Wide Fold) wasn’t spotted at the time, but the new foldable has now received a regulatory listing.

The apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8, bearing model number SM-F971U, was listed in the FCC’s database late yesterday (June 15). This model number matches previous Wide Fold leaks.

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If the model number isn’t enough, the documents confirm that this is a “foldable type mobile phone.” We also see mentions of a “large” display and a “small” screen, with both panels featuring a camera. If that’s not enough, the FCC posted a product diagram as seen in the third image below. This diagram almost certainly doesn’t represent the actual design, but it does confirm that we’re looking at a book-style foldable phone.

The listing also mentions features like Wi-Fi 7, NFC, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, UWB connectivity, satellite capabilities (NB-NTN), and DisplayPort functionality. A deep dive also reveals that the device uses Qualcomm’s modem and Smart Transmit technology. This all but confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 8/Wide Fold is powered by a Snapdragon processor. By contrast, Samsung’s Exynos-powered phones use in-house modems rather than Qualcomm hardware.

Previous Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs point to a 4,800mAh battery, 45W wired charging, two 50MP rear cameras (main and ultrawide), and a weight of just 200 grams. The phone is also expected to offer a squat cover display and a wide folding screen, with the latter being ideal for video playback.

In any event, these FCC listings show that we’re inching ever closer to Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year. Samsung is tipped to hold the launch event on July 22. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (a sequel to the Galaxy Z Fold 7), the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Watch 9 series, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

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