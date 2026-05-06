Samsung’s next foldables may introduce a major shift in chipset strategy

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may be splitting its foldable chip strategy, with Snapdragon staying on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup while the Flip 8 could go either Snapdragon or Exynos.

Regional chip differences are still possible, with Snapdragon potentially reserved for markets like the US.

Samsung’s foldable devices once relied only on Snapdragon processors. But last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE started using Exynos chips too, raising questions about where the company is headed.

A recent leak from tipster Erencan Yılmaz on X, based on Samsung’s own code, now sheds some light on the situation. The findings point to a mixed strategy.

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The code shows that both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the new Fold 8 Wide will use Snapdragon processors, specifically the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy,” though this still needs to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could use either an Exynos or Snapdragon chip, and the code does not show a final choice yet.

The Fold 8 and the new Fold 8 Wide’s potential use of Qualcomm processors align with Samsung’s usual focus on performance in its bigger devices. Using Snapdragon in the new “Wide” model should also help avoid problems that often come with first-generation products.

It’s still unclear what chip the Flip 8 will use. Samsung might offer Snapdragon in the US and Exynos elsewhere, or it could still be deciding. Since Samsung is showing more trust in its own chips, there’s a good chance the Flip 8 could use the Exynos 2600 worldwide.

Still, nothing is confirmed until Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, which is expected in July 2026. Pricing is also unknown. Design changes for the Fold 8 and Flip 8 are said to be minor, except for the wider Fold 8 Wide model.

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