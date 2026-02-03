Samsung thinks you all want more Folds than Flips in 2026

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung reportedly plans to produce more Galaxy Z Fold 8 units than Galaxy Z Flip 8 devices this year.

This would be the first time that Samsung plans to produce more Folds than Flips from the outset.

This comes after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly outsold the Galaxy Z Flip 8 last year, despite Samsung originally planning to make more Flips.

Samsung traditionally produces more Flip phones than Fold devices in a given year, as Flip foldables are significantly cheaper and tend to see more demand. However, it sounds like Samsung is planning to flip (heh) the script in 2026.

Korean outlet ET News reports that Samsung plans to produce more Galaxy Z Fold 8 units than Galaxy Z Flip 8 devices this year. The website, citing industry sources, says Samsung will make 3.5 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 devices in 2026 versus 2.5 to 3 million Z Flip 8 units.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

“Starting this year, the Fold has surpassed the Flip in annual foldable phone production plans for the first time,” an industry source told the outlet.

It’s believed the Galaxy maker is taking this approach after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw great sales. Samsung’s original production plan consisted of more Galaxy Z Flip 7 models than Fold 7 devices, but the Fold 7 apparently achieved better sales than the Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the lightest book-style foldable phone in the world, and it’s also the thinnest Fold by some measures. So we’re not completely surprised that it sold extremely well. However, Samsung will likely need to offer more upgrades if it hopes to continue this sales momentum. Our fingers are crossed that Samsung offers a much bigger battery, faster charging, improved durability, and/or better secondary cameras.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Flip 8? 12 votes Galaxy Z Fold 8 83 % Galaxy Z Flip 8 17 %

This lofty production goal comes as Apple is widely expected to launch an iPhone Fold later this year. So Samsung will undoubtedly be hoping for a rising tide to raise all ships, as Apple’s entry into the segment could lift sales of Fold devices and foldable phones in general.

I’m also curious about what Samsung’s production goals mean for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung’s upcoming Flip is tipped to get the Fold 7 treatment with a thinner and lighter design. That makes us wonder if this design overhaul could do for Flip sales what the Z Fold 7’s overhaul did for Fold sales. That means Samsung might have to revise its production plans if the Flip 8 takes off like the Fold 7 did last year.

Then again, there’s no word on whether Samsung will offer a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE this year. The standard Flip 8 will likely cost at least $1,100, so if Samsung doesn’t have a new FE model, rivals like Motorola could undercut Samsung and steal plenty of market share.

Follow