Today's Samsung deals are really hot! Come check them out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers come from different retailers, including Samsung, Amazon, and Woot. Regardless of the deal, all color versions get the same discount. Keep reading to learn more details about each sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $600.00

We just reported on this deal last week, but the offer disappeared for a bit. Well, it’s back! You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a substantial $600 discount, bringing the cost down to a more affordable $1,399.99.

This foldable phone remains among the best, with its only true mainstream competitor being the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It’s large and in charge, with specs that compete only against the best phones in the market. These include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue.

You’ll enjoy all this power through a large 8.0-inch internal screen, featuring an LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 6.5-inch external display for quicker tasks, notifications, and more.

Just make sure to keep your expectations in check, as making a foldable device is no easy feat. There are some sacrifices. For example, you get an IP48 rating, so it’s less resistant to dust. It also has a relatively small 4,400mAh battery capacity, and it charges at a moderate speed of 30W wired and 15W wirelessly. And while the camera system is decent, it isn’t up there with non-foldable flagships.

Otherwise, this is an excellent phone that will still turn heads, despite foldable phones becoming increasingly common lately.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

Check your wrist! If you see nothing there, perhaps it is time to consider a smartwatch, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 model is definitely among the best available. Honestly, it’s so good it may be overkill for most users, which is why it costs so much! This discount makes the product a bit more enticing, though.

This little beast comes with a titanium build and an IP68 rating, along with MIL-STD-810H certification and a 10ATM rating. You can dive with it as deep as 100 meters!

It features a large 1.5-inch screen with a 480 x 480 resolution, and it can reach a 3,000-nit brightness. It’s a Super AMOLED panel, too, so colors will be vibrant and blacks deep. It also has a really nice 60-hour battery life, which is outstanding in Wear OS smartwatches.

This is a great option if you know you need a more rugged construction, and you genuinely want the best Wear OS smartwatch available. You might want to hurry, though. According to Amazon, you have about 11 hours until the deal ends (as of the time of this writing)!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Situational awareness, and utility lights Compared to the nearly identical Buds3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer better sound quality, thanks to 2-way speakers, and enhanced situational awareness, thanks to advanced Ambient sound offerings. Audio is delivered through a 10.5mm DD speaker, and a 6.1mm Planar speaker. Bluetooth 5.4 offers solid connectivity and features such as Siren Detect can automatically switch ANC and Ambient Noise levels on the fly. The new Interpreter mode works with your phone to offer translations. See price at Woot! Save $140.00 Clearance!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best earbuds from the brand, and they are available at a super-low price of just $109.99 if you purchase them from Woot. This is a massive $140 discount! The only thing to keep in mind is that you won’t get a full-year manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, it gets a 90-day Woot warranty.

These have excellent audio quality and ANC performance. They are high-end earbuds, after all, with a retail price of $249.99. Áou’ll also get a very unique design, with light blades on each earbud. Not to mention, they come with an IP57 rating.

If you have a Samsung device, you’ll be able to take advantage of extra features. These are actually pretty cool. It can switch between Samsung devices automatically. You can also use AI features, such as live translation and sound detection. The latter can recognize important noises, such as emergency vehicle sirens, and turn off ANC when your attention is paramount.

These are really nice earbuds, and you would be hard-pressed to find any better deal than this. Are you getting any of these? Act quickly. Because these could disappear at any point. In fact, we know the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 offer is ending tonight!

Follow