The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just made pre-order history in the US

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has shared US pre-order numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

According to the company, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has become the most pre-ordered Galaxy Fold in US history.

Together, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have recorded more than a 25% increase in US pre-orders

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has become the most pre-ordered Galaxy Fold in US history. The milestone comes as no surprise, considering the foldable’s strong initial performance across other key markets.

In South Korea, Samsung’s home market, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reportedly outselling the Flip model for the first time ever. Meanwhile, in India, the device is out of stock in several major cities, prompting Samsung’s local manufacturing facility to scale production to meet what the company described in a press release as “unprecedented” demand.

Together, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have driven a more than 25% increase in US pre-orders compared to their predecessors, the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Notably, US carriers have reported a 60% jump in pre-orders for the two foldables, likely boosted by attractive promotions, trade-ins, and payment plans on offer.

Samsung also noted that since the general launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 last week, demand has remained strong, with orders continuing to exceed the previous generation by over 25%. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 alone is apparently outpacing the Z Fold 6 by nearly 50% since it became available on July 25.

“Now on our 7th generation, we’ve addressed consumer feedback year after year and have arrived at the kind of experience you can’t get on any other device,” said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Samsung Electronics America. “When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked — and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers.”

Top consumer color picks for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Samsung also revealed customer preferences for device colors in the US. The black Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the most popular choice, as per the company, but the new Blue Shadow variant is also in demand and accounted for nearly half of all pre-orders for the phone.

Meanwhile, the new Coralred color of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has exceeded the company’s expectations, making up about 25% of all pre-orders.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Largest ever Flex Window • 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen • 7 years of updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

