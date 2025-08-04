Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
A truck carrying thousands of Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 units just got stolen
37 minutes ago
- A truck carrying 12,000 Galaxy phones, including 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 models, was stolen in London.
- The shipment was apparently worth almost $10 million, but it was insured.
- This also comes a few days after Samsung confirmed that its new phones broke pre-order records for Galaxy foldables.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 seem more popular than previous Galaxy foldables. Now, it looks like these Samsung phones may have been popular enough to steal en masse.
Yonhap News TV (h/t: FNN News) reports that a truck carrying 12,000 Galaxy phones was recently stolen near London Heathrow airport. This shipment included 5,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices and 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 models, along with older devices like the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy A16 range.
It’s believed that the shipment was stolen after it was moved to a warehouse following its arrival at the airport.
The outlet reports that the cargo was worth 13.3 billion won (~$9.6 million), but that there was no actual loss as it was insured. British police apparently launched an investigation after the incident and found the container in question, but it’s unclear if any Samsung products were recovered.
Nevertheless, this might be a sign of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7’s initial popularity. Samsung previously reported that the Galaxy Z7 series broke pre-order records for Galaxy foldables in India, the US, and Korea.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.