Pre-order deals: Get up to $300 in Samsung credit with your Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7
32 minutes ago
Are you looking to get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? They aren’t even out yet, but we’re starting to see some pre-order deals already. We’ve reported on the Amazon ones, which offer a free gift card and storage upgrade. Samsung has its own offers, though, and some of you might benefit more from these. Let’s dig into the details!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a free upgrade to 512GB and a $300 credit for $1,999.99 ($420 off)
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a free upgrade to 512GB and a $150 credit for $1,099.99 ($350 off)
These offers are available directly from Samsung’s official website. The deals are available for all color versions available.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
If you’re looking to get the biggest, most exciting foldable phone available from Sasmung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no slouch. Amazon offers a free upgrade to 512GB of storage and throws in a $300 gift card. Essentially, you are getting the same as with Samsung. That said, if you were already considering getting another Samsung accessory or product, you can use the Samsung credit right away and get everything ordered in one go.
On the other hand, you will have to wait for your Amazon gift card and get whatever you want through a separate purchase, which then you also have to wait for, as it will ship separately.
Additionally, Samsung is offering some extra discounts on bundled accessories. For example, the Galaxy Watch 8 gets an added $50 discount when bundled with your Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, you’re not just saving $300 on it; you’re actually saving $350 (it would be free).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
If you’re looking to get the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it may seem like the free $200 Amazon gift card is better than the $150 Samsung credit, but you are pretty much getting the same deal here, because you will also get that extra Samsung credit for bundling an accessory with it.
As an example, if you add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, you will only pay $79.99 for it, instead of the full $349.99. That’s $270 in savings! And again, you won’t have to wait for the gift card, make a separate purchase, then wait for the second purchase.
By the way, you also get the free 512GB upgrade for free with this one, regardless of which retailer you pick.
If you were already considering using your credit or gift card for something else from Samsung, it’s better to just go directly to Samsung’s website. Now, if all you want is the phone and would rather be able to buy anything with the free incentive, Amazon is definitely the better alternative.