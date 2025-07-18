Pre-order deals: Get up to $300 in Samsung credit with your Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These offers are available directly from Samsung’s official website. The deals are available for all color versions available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + free 512GB upgrade and $300 in Samsung credits Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + free 512GB upgrade and $300 in Samsung credits Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $420.00

If you’re looking to get the biggest, most exciting foldable phone available from Sasmung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no slouch. Amazon offers a free upgrade to 512GB of storage and throws in a $300 gift card. Essentially, you are getting the same as with Samsung. That said, if you were already considering getting another Samsung accessory or product, you can use the Samsung credit right away and get everything ordered in one go.

On the other hand, you will have to wait for your Amazon gift card and get whatever you want through a separate purchase, which then you also have to wait for, as it will ship separately.

Additionally, Samsung is offering some extra discounts on bundled accessories. For example, the Galaxy Watch 8 gets an added $50 discount when bundled with your Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, you’re not just saving $300 on it; you’re actually saving $350 (it would be free).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + free 512GB upgrade and $150 in Samsung credits Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + free 512GB upgrade and $150 in Samsung credits Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon Save $350.00

If you’re looking to get the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it may seem like the free $200 Amazon gift card is better than the $150 Samsung credit, but you are pretty much getting the same deal here, because you will also get that extra Samsung credit for bundling an accessory with it.

As an example, if you add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, you will only pay $79.99 for it, instead of the full $349.99. That’s $270 in savings! And again, you won’t have to wait for the gift card, make a separate purchase, then wait for the second purchase.

By the way, you also get the free 512GB upgrade for free with this one, regardless of which retailer you pick. If you were already considering using your credit or gift card for something else from Samsung, it’s better to just go directly to Samsung’s website. Now, if all you want is the phone and would rather be able to buy anything with the free incentive, Amazon is definitely the better alternative.