Pre-order Samsung’s new foldables or watches and get up to $300 in Amazon gift cards

Amazon is one of the best spots to get straight cash incentives with the new Samsung devices.
2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 &amp; Z Flip 7 6
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung just launched its latest foldables and smartwatches, and Amazon is marking the occasion with big pre-order perks. If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8, or Watch 8 Classic before July 24, you’ll get an Amazon gift card worth up to $300.

Here’s how the deals break down:

All four devices are officially released on July 25, and the gift card offers end on July 24. Both foldables include Samsung’s newest design refinements and Galaxy AI features, while the watches come with a refreshed squircle design and improved health tracking. The Watch 8 Classic retains its popular rotating bezel.

Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease.
The foldables also include a free storage upgrade, letting you double the capacity at no extra cost.

If you were planning to pick up Samsung’s latest gear and aren’t too impressed with the manufacturer’s perks, these Samsung Amazon pre-order bundles are among the best early offers available.

