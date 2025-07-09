Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pre-order Samsung’s new foldables or watches and get up to $300 in Amazon gift cards
2 hours ago
Samsung just launched its latest foldables and smartwatches, and Amazon is marking the occasion with big pre-order perks. If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8, or Watch 8 Classic before July 24, you’ll get an Amazon gift card worth up to $300.
Here’s how the deals break down:
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: $300 gift card plus a free storage upgrade to 512GB (normally $2,419.99, currently $1,999.99).
- Galaxy Z Flip 7: $200 gift card plus a free storage upgrade to 512GB (normally $1,419.99, currently $1,099.99).
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: $100 gift card with pre-orders (starting at $499.99).
- Galaxy Watch 8: $50 gift card with pre-orders (starting at $349.99).
All four devices are officially released on July 25, and the gift card offers end on July 24. Both foldables include Samsung’s newest design refinements and Galaxy AI features, while the watches come with a refreshed squircle design and improved health tracking. The Watch 8 Classic retains its popular rotating bezel.
The foldables also include a free storage upgrade, letting you double the capacity at no extra cost.
If you were planning to pick up Samsung’s latest gear and aren’t too impressed with the manufacturer’s perks, these Samsung Amazon pre-order bundles are among the best early offers available.