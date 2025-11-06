Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save a whopping $600 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
52 minutes ago
Google has been offering the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,499 for a few days, and Samsung simply couldn’t stay quiet. Today’s deal brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 down by a whopping $600. This brings the total cost down to $1,399.99, beating Google’s foldable by nearly $100!
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,399.99 ($600 off)
This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount is available for all colors, allowing you to choose your favorite. You won’t see the discount at first, but it will show up once you opt not to trade in a device.
We’ve had foldable phones for years, but I still marvel over them whenever I see them. If you want the best (at least in the mainstream market), the real battle is between the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. These are the best around, and if you needed a reason to stick with Samsung, here’s an impressive $600 discount.
Normally priced at $1,999.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be had for just $1,399 right now. That’s still a high price to pay for a smartphone, but if you were already considering paying a small fortune for a foldable phone, this is definitely a good time to pay less. Not to mention, you’re also getting a competent phone.
Performance will be up there with the best Android phones, as it features a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. One area where it is better is obviously the display, though. You’ll get a massive 8.0-inch internal screen, and it’s a gorgeous LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can also use the external 6.5-inch panel for quicker tasks.
Of course, it comes with a sleek design, as any Samsung flagship should. You’ll enjoy an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating.
There are some sacrifices to be made with foldable phones. I wish it had a larger battery, as it only comes with a 4,400mAh capacity. That’s less than the normal 5,000mAh we’re used to, and this phone is more power-hungry. It doesn’t help that it charges relatively slowly for a phone of this caliber: 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Additionally, although the camera is decent, it falls short of the quality found in the Galaxy S25 series.
All things considered, though, those wanting a foldable phone don’t have as many options, and this is still one of the two best options around. Catch this deal as soon as possible. It is too good to ignore, and we’re sure it will go away soon!
Extra deal: Should you pay $100 more for the Google Pixel 10 Pro?
You’ll also get a larger 5,015mAh battery capacity, and while it doesn’t charge very fast, it’s slightly speedier at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly.
Of course, there are also intangible preferences, such as design language and UI elements. If you prefer a cleaner experience, however, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely surpass Samsung’s offerings.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.