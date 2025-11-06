Save a whopping $600 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google has been offering the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,499 for a few days, and Samsung simply couldn’t stay quiet. Today’s deal brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 down by a whopping $600. This brings the total cost down to $1,399.99, beating Google’s foldable by nearly $100! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,399.99 ($600 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount is available for all colors, allowing you to choose your favorite. You won’t see the discount at first, but it will show up once you opt not to trade in a device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $600.00

We’ve had foldable phones for years, but I still marvel over them whenever I see them. If you want the best (at least in the mainstream market), the real battle is between the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. These are the best around, and if you needed a reason to stick with Samsung, here’s an impressive $600 discount.

Normally priced at $1,999.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be had for just $1,399 right now. That’s still a high price to pay for a smartphone, but if you were already considering paying a small fortune for a foldable phone, this is definitely a good time to pay less. Not to mention, you’re also getting a competent phone.

Performance will be up there with the best Android phones, as it features a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. One area where it is better is obviously the display, though. You’ll get a massive 8.0-inch internal screen, and it’s a gorgeous LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can also use the external 6.5-inch panel for quicker tasks.

Of course, it comes with a sleek design, as any Samsung flagship should. You’ll enjoy an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating.

There are some sacrifices to be made with foldable phones. I wish it had a larger battery, as it only comes with a 4,400mAh capacity. That’s less than the normal 5,000mAh we’re used to, and this phone is more power-hungry. It doesn’t help that it charges relatively slowly for a phone of this caliber: 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Additionally, although the camera is decent, it falls short of the quality found in the Galaxy S25 series.

All things considered, though, those wanting a foldable phone don’t have as many options, and this is still one of the two best options around. Catch this deal as soon as possible. It is too good to ignore, and we’re sure it will go away soon!

Extra deal: Should you pay $100 more for the Google Pixel 10 Pro?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

Arguably, paying $100 more for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is worth it for some users. The phone is arguably a bit better in some ways, so it all depends on what you value. For example, it has more RAM at 16GB. It’s also the first mainstream foldable to get a full IP68 rating, which is definitely a nice upgrade.

You’ll also get a larger 5,015mAh battery capacity, and while it doesn’t charge very fast, it’s slightly speedier at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Of course, there are also intangible preferences, such as design language and UI elements. If you prefer a cleaner experience, however, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely surpass Samsung’s offerings.

