Save $420 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7!

I still marvel over foldable phones, and I also marvel over their prices! For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a retail price of a whopping $1,999.99! I am not about to pay nearly $2,000 for a phone, and you shouldn’t either. Wait for a good deal, like today’s. It’s just $1,699.99, and you get a free upgrade to 512GB on top of that! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB for just $1,699.99 ($420 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung. The discount works with all color versions, and it is applied when you choose not to trade a phone in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $420.00

As expensive as it is, I still want a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you feel the same, you’ll be excited about today’s discount. The 512GB model typically costs $2,119.99. Purchasing it for $1,699.99 is quite a steal. If you were thinking of getting one, this is the time to do it.

Of course, paying nearly $1,700 for a phone is still expensive, but it’s a better deal than paying full price, and the phone is actually quite impressive. Most of its components are up there with the best Android phones.

You’ll get a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, ensuring outstanding performance. Of course, the viewing experience will be second to none. This thing comes with a massive 8.0-inch internal display. The LTPO AMOLED 2X will look amazing, featuring a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You can also handle quick tasks using the 6.5-inch external screen, which uses significantly less battery power.

Design-wise, you’re getting the same quality Samsung has spoiled us with. It has a sleek design, an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The IP48 rating may not seem as impressive, but it is pretty standard in the world of foldable phones.

All that said, making a foldable phone is still an engineering feat. Some sacrifices had to be made. In this case, the most significant one is that the battery is pretty small at 4,400mAh. It doesn’t help that it charges relatively slowly; 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Also, while the camera system is decent, it’s nowhere close to what the main Galaxy S25 series has to offer.

This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals we’ve seen, especially if you were already considering getting the 512GB model. In fact, the 256GB model is going for the same price on Amazon, so you might as well get a better deal from Samsung.

