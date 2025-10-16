Save a whopping $520 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals can get pretty good, but you have to be ready to catch them when they come. Now is one of those times! You can get Samsung’s foldable phone for just $1,599.99, and that’s for the upgraded 512GB model. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB for just $1,599.99 ($520 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. The discount applies to all color models, and as already mentioned, it’s for the 512GB version. The discount will be applied when you choose not to trade a phone in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $520.00

This is the hottest deal we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and we’ve only seen it once before. It’s a good time to get one of the hottest foldable phones around, especially since you’re also getting a 512GB storage upgrade. You would actually be spending $100 more if you got the 256GB version from Amazon!

Regardless, paying nearly $1,600 for a phone is still not “cheap.” You need to make sure the device is worth your hard-earned money. The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no lackluster. Many would consider it the best foldable phone around, and its only main competitor is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Performance-wise, this thing is a beast. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, which match the best Android phones around.

Of course, the real star of the show is the large internal display, which measures in at eight inches. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel features a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Your movies, photos, and all other content will be a total spectacle! And there’s a 6.5-inch external screen for more casual tasks.

You’re paying a pretty penny, so you’re getting a design and build quality to match. It sports an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating. We know the latter is not that impressive, but it is pretty standard in the world of foldable phones.

Are there any downsides? Well, there are a couple. The battery is pretty small at 4,400mAh, and it charges at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. The camera system is also not as amazing as the ones in the main Galaxy S25 series, but it is still pretty decent.

Want in on this deal? Try to get it soon. This is still the best offer we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it didn’t last long last time.

