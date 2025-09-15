Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops to new record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung got ready for the battle against the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold by significantly reducing the price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7. The $1699.99 discounted price is exciting, but today, the price has dropped even further, down to $1,649.99. This is a new record-low price, so the phone is cheaper than ever today. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,649.99 ($350 off)

This offer is available from Samsung. The first $50 will be applied automatically. When you pick not to trade in a phone, you’ll get an extra $300 off. The deal applies to all color versions available. These include Jetblack, Shadow Blue, Silver Shadow, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $350.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the hottest foldable phone around. Its only main competitor is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which launches on October 9, 2025. You don’t have to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and thanks to today’s deal, you can also pay less for your next foldable.

Of course, $1,649.99 is still not cheap, so the phone has to be worth it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is nothing short of impressive. For starters, it has an outstanding performance, featuring a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM.

Its main highlight is likely that large internal display, measuring a massive 8.0 inches. It features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is large, crisp, and smooth, so we’re sure you’ll be happy doing anything with it. You won’t need to unfold the phone all the time, either, as there is a 6.5-inch external screen for quick tasks, notifications, etc.

Like any Samsung flagship, it gets a strong focus on design. The phone looks and feels great. It comes in a nice variety of available colors. It also has an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You get an IP48 rating, which may seem like less than the usual IP68 rating, but is common in foldable phones.

Of course, making a foldable phone comes with its sacrifices, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t immune to some of them. It has a 4,400mAh battery capacity, which is pretty small, especially considering the giant screen and powerful specs. It also charges a bit slowly for a premium phone: 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. The camera system is decent, but it doesn’t compare to the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

Again, this is a brand-new all-time low price on the hottest foldable phone currently available. It’s also a pretty new device from one of the most popular brands in the industry. We can’t imagine the price getting any better soon, so jump on this offer while you can!

