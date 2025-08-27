Today's hottest foldable phones come from Samsung and Motorola

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Have you stopped and considered the fact that we can now fold smartphones? It’s truly impressive, and I still marvel over foldable phones. I am also impressed by their prices, though. These things are expensive! Finding a good deal is the best strategy for getting one of these, and today, we have a couple of awesome ones for you, whether you like regular foldables or flip phones. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,699.99 ($300 off) Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra for $1,099.99 ($200 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. Regardless of which smartphone you pick, the discounts apply to all color versions of each.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is considered one of the best foldable phones out there. The only main competitor is the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Many would say Samsung’s handset is still the best option, though. Thanks to today’s deal, it’s actually cheaper, too!

This is an impressive smartphone. Its performance is flawless, as it features a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM.

Of course, the main highlight is that huge, gorgeous internal screen. You’ll enjoy an 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is large, crisp, vibrant, and smooth. Nothing to complain about. You won’t always have to unfold the device, though, so it has a smaller 6.5-inch external display, which you can use for quicker on-the-go actions.

The design is worthy of a Samsung device. It looks sleek, comes in awesome colors, and uses an aluminum frame. It also comes with an IP48 rating, which was about the best foldable phones got until the announcement of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

That said, foldable phones usually come with some sacrifices. For starters, it has a smaller 4,400mAh battery. It charges at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly, which is pretty slow for a phone in this price range. Also, while the camera system is pretty good, it won’t match the ones found on the main Galaxy S25 series.

This is still a record-low price for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, so it has never been cheaper in the past. Get it on sale before it’s too late.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

As fun as the large foldable phones are, I am usually more excited about foldable flip phones. I happen to like smaller phones, and since those are so rare these days, this is my next best bet. These devices fold in half and turn into a much smaller device that I can pocket more easily.

Right now, the hottest flip phone is the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). Many would argue it’s better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7!

Let’s dig into the details. For starters, it comes with the highly respected Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, as well as 16GB of RAM. The phone will fly through any app or task. It also comes with a spectacular display. It’s actually quite large at 7.0 inches and has a 2,912 x 1,224 resolution. The most impressive part is the refresh rate, which is buttery smooth at 165Hz. That is so fast it beats nearly all of the best Android phones around. And you still get an external 4.0-inch display for quick tasks!

The battery life is actually pretty large for a flip phone, at 4,700mAh. And get this: you can charge it at 68W speeds, and even wireless charging is faster than usual, at 30W.

In terms of design, you get a pretty solid construction featuring an aluminum frame and an IP48 rating. Then there are the colors, which are super vibrant and fun. I also absolutely love the vegan leather back, which makes the phone super unique in today’s market.

Looking only at the specs, you wouldn’t think this is a flip phone. The cameras could be improved, but they are still decent. The only downside is that it is usually quite pricey, but today’s deal makes the cost much more reasonable (even if still on the higher end). If I were to buy a foldable phone today, it would definitely be one of these two. Which are you taking home? Either way, try to act quickly, because these hot deals might go away anytime.

