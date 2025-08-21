Deal: Remember, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still $300 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be the most talked-about foldable phone right now, as it was just announced. We can’t forget about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though. Whether you like it better than Google’s alternative is a subjective matter. One thing is for sure, though: it is currently cheaper, thanks to a $300 discount. What’s best is that you don’t have to wait for it (the Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn’t actually launch until October). Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,699.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color variants, so you get to pick between Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow. If you want the Mint version, that one is only available from Samsung’s website, where the same discount is also available.

It seems as if Samsung knew what Google was up to and got ready to beat it to the curve. We were surprised to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 discounted by $300 just a few days ago, but now it makes sense. At just $1699.99, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price beats the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s by nearly $100. Again, there’s also the fact that it is readily available, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold doesn’t officially launch until October 9th. So, those who pre-order it will have to wait about 1.5 months to get it!

Should you just get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, save yourself the time, and $100 bucks? We’d say it’s a good bet. Neither of them is exactly cheap, but right now this one costs less, you can get it right away, and it’s an outstanding foldable.

The Samsung foldable features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. Its performance will be up there with the best Android phones available. Even if the Tensor G5 ends up beating the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the difference shouldn’t be significant enough for most people to notice.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The screen measures eight inches and features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. It has a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is very similar to Google’s, but the Pixel gets an LTPO OLED panel with a slightly better 2,152 x 2,076 definition. The external display is also very similar, but Samsung’s 6.5-inch outer screen is 0.1 inches bigger.

Both also have an aluminum frame and a really nice construction. There is one area where Google beats Samsung significantly, though. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has an IP68 rating, and it’s the first foldable phone to accomplish this. If you go with Samsung, you’ll have to be ok with the IP48 rating, which isn’t necessarily bad, but Google’s device will be better protected against dust and other solids.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery. This is another area where Google wins, as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets a 5,015mAh battery capacity. We’ve yet to see how they handle battery life, though.

All things considered, unless you really care for battery size and absolutely want an IP68 rating, you might as well get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Paying $100 less and getting the phone immediately are great benefits, too! You might want to act soon, though, as we’re unsure how long the sale will last. It’s still a record-low price, and those offers don’t usually last long!

