First Z Fold 6, now Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners complain of paint peeling

TL;DR Some Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners have reported chipped paint on their phones.

Many owners claimed that they haven’t dropped their devices.

It’s possible that chargers are affecting the anodized body of the Z Fold 7, much like the Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been on the market for just over a month now, and we praised the foldable phone in our review. However, some owners are discovering a rather weird hardware issue that we previously saw on the Z Fold 6.

Some Galaxy Z Fold 7 owners on Reddit have reported paint chips on their phones. The issue doesn’t seem to be restricted to a specific color scheme. There also seems to be a common thread here, as these owners claim that they haven’t dropped their devices. Check out a few images below.

A Samsung support page for the Z Fold 6 suggests that a poorly grounded third-party charger can affect the phone’s anodized aluminum body: Using a high-speed third-party charger that isn’t properly grounded can lead to leakage currents that deteriorate the anodization (a protective and aesthetic finish on metal surfaces) of your Galaxy device. This may result in the delamination of the paint. To ensure the longevity and appearance of your device, we strongly recommend using only official Samsung chargers, which are specifically designed to prevent such issues. However, at least one affected Redditor reported using a 25W Samsung charger. This suggests that Samsung’s paint process could be to blame, or that the company’s own chargers aren’t up to the task.

In any event, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen some users complain about chipped paint on the Galaxy Z Fold series, as some Fold 6 owners reported this issue too. So it’s a real shame that Samsung hasn’t adequately addressed this issue in 2025.

We’ve asked Samsung for comment on this latest issue and will update the article as soon as the company issues a response.

