Samsung’s response to Z Fold 6 paint peeling issue channels Apple’s 'you’re holding it wrong' energy

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 users are reporting paint peeling issues just weeks after the phone’s release.

Samsung attributes the problem to third-party chargers causing leakage currents, advising users to stick with official Samsung chargers.

The explanation has drawn comparisons to Apple’s infamous “you’re holding it wrong” moment.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is making headlines, but not for the reasons the tech giant would hope. Just a few weeks after its release, some users have started to notice an unexpected problem: the paint on their nearly $2,000 device is peeling off the sides. Understandably, this has left many wondering what’s going on with their shiny new foldable.

In response, Samsung addressed the issue on its support pages in some regions, including Canada. The company suggests that the paint peeling could be caused by “improperly grounded third-party chargers.” According to Samsung, these chargers might cause a leakage current, which could affect the phone’s anodized finish and lead to paint delamination. The following image was also posted to illustrate the point.

While Samsung acknowledges that high-quality, reputable third-party chargers adhering to standards shouldn’t be a problem, the post warns against counterfeit and subpar chargers that can “corrode the metal” of the device due to electrical current leakage. The company also didn’t miss the opportunity to (not so) subtly nudge users to stick to using official Samsung chargers only (which are conveniently an added purchase even after paying a small fortune for a phone).

Naturally, this explanation has been met with a healthy dose of skepticism. Many Reddit users are questioning how charging methods, which have never caused similar issues on other Samsung devices, could suddenly have such a dramatic impact. Samsung even mentions the Qi standard, a wireless charging standard, in its explanation, which has nothing to do with the wired charging that seems to be the focus of the issue.

Some online discussions have drawn parallels between Samsung’s response and Apple’s infamous “you’re holding it wrong” defense regarding antenna issues on the iPhone 4. Back then, Apple faced backlash for downplaying a design flaw, and Samsung’s current response seems to be heading in a similar direction.

Furthermore, the explanation also brings into question Samsung’s use of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) with the Galaxy Watch. BIA involves passing a small electrical current through the body, which should make these smartwatches much more susceptible to the dangers of “stray current” damaging a device’s paint job.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung will offer a more convincing explanation or, better yet, a solution for those affected. If you or anyone you know has been facing a similar issue with your Samsung devices, let us know in the comments below, and do get in touch with a Samsung service center.

