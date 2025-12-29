Save $520 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with upgraded storage

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Have you been considering getting a fancy, foldable phone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is among the best, but it is quite pricey, especially if you opt for the 512GB model. The thing costs $2,119.99! Here’s a hot deal for you, though. You can currently get this model for just $1,599.99, saving you a whopping $520. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB for just $1,599.99 ($520 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, we’re referring to the 512GB model, but not all color versions get the same discount. This deal is exclusive to the Jet Black iteration. Other color versions go for $1,719.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Jet Black, 512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Jet Black, 512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $520.00

This is definitely the hottest deal we’ve seen for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. In fact, it costs the same as the 256GB model on Amazon right now, and that one is already heavily discounted. If you’ve been on the edge about getting this one, this is the best chance to save some cash!

That said, paying nearly $1,600 for a phone is still hard to justify. You need to ensure the phone is worth your hard-earned dollars. Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an outstanding handset. Its only true competitor is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, really.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM will make this device fly, and its performance is on par with the best phones on the market.

The real star of the show is that gorgeous 8.0-inch internal screen, featuring an impressive Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Movies, photos, and all other content will look amazing. For quicker tasks, there’s also a handy 6.5-inch external display.

The design and build are nothing short of high-end. It features a sleek design with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The IP48 rating isn’t as impressive, but it is very common in foldable phones. The only mainstream foldable with a full IP68 rating is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If I had to complain about anything, it would only be regarding the small 4,400mAh battery, which also charges a bit slowly at 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. Oh, the camera isn’t as good as what you’ll find in the regular Galaxy S25 series, but it is still more than decent.

Catch this deal while you can! It might be gone soon.

