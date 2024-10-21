How does the Galaxy Z Fold SE compare to the Fold 6? Take a look at these pics.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted real-world images comparing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to the Special Edition model.

The pictures reveal that the Special Edition foldable is noticeably larger than the Z Fold 6.

The images also show that the new foldable isn’t much thinner than the mainline model.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Korea, and it has larger screens and a thinner design than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Now, a leaker has posted real-world images comparing the Z Fold Special Edition to the standard device.

Ice Universe posted a series of comparison photos on Weibo pitting the new foldable against the standard device, and these images really illustrate just how much larger the SE model is. The new device has a 6.5-inch cover display (21:9) and an 8-inch folding screen versus the Fold 6’s 6.3-inch external screen (23.1:9) and 7.6-inch folding display, respectively.

Samsung’s newest foldable is 10.6mm thick when folded compared to the Z Fold 6’s 12.1mm thickness. These images illustrate this small difference in thickness. So those hoping for a foldable as thin as the HONOR Magic V3 might be disappointed.

Nevertheless, the cover screen’s 21:9 aspect ratio means you’ve got a smartphone display that looks and feels more like a conventional phone display. We’re glad to see this cover screen tweak as an awkward, narrow aspect ratio was one of the biggest criticisms of previous Galaxy Z Fold models.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to import the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition as it’s only available in Korea for now. But we hope Samsung maintains these screen sizes and shaves down the thickness for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

