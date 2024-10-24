Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak hints that it could come in two flavors

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The regular model has the codename Q7, while the variant’s codename is Q7M.

It’s unclear if this variant could be the rumored triple-screen phone or something else.

The region-limited Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition recently launched in South Korea. This is the first time the Fold line has had more than one model in a generation. A new report claims we can expect more of this in the next generation as well.

According to the folks over at GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The outlet draws this conclusion from its sources who revealed the codenames for Samsung’s next foldables.

It appears the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has the codename B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the codename Q7. In addition to these two codenames, a third alias (Q7M) was discovered. Reportedly, the development of Q7M is running almost parallel to Q7, which eliminates the possibility of a new foldable being presented at the beginning of 2025.

The first thing that may come to mind when thinking of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant is that it could be another Special Edition. However, it’s also possible this could be the tri-screen device Samsung is rumored to be working on. At this moment, it’s unclear exactly what this device will end up being.

In any case, it looks like we have one more piece of tech to be excited about next year. If Q7M is, in fact, being developed in parallel to the Q7, presumably we could expect both devices to launch around the same time.

