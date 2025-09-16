Samsung details One UI 8 release schedule for dozens of devices

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially shared the One UI 8 availability schedule.

The Galaxy S24, Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, A56 5G, and A36 5G will get the stable update this month.

All other eligible devices are scheduled for October.

Yesterday, Samsung began rolling out the stable version of One UI 8 to Galaxy S25 devices. Along with that rollout, the company published a newsroom post announcing which devices will be eligible for the update. At the same time, its Korean community moderators shared a schedule that revealed the month when each device will get One UI 8. Now the tech firm has released a timeline for Brazil, which may hint at good news for the US.

Over on Samsung’s Brazilian newsroom, you can find the One UI 8 availability schedule for Brazil. This timeline tells us not only the month, but also the week of when stable One UI 8 will land on these devices.

According to the schedule, here’s when your phone or tablet will receive the update in Brazil:

Galaxy S Galaxy S25, Plus, Edge, and Ultra: From September 18

Galaxy S24, Plus, FE, and Ultra: From September 25

Galaxy S23, Plus, FE, and Ultra: From October 2

Galaxy S22, Plus, and Ultra: From October 6

Galaxy S21 FE: From October 16 Galaxy Z Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: From September 25

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: From October 2

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: From October 6 Galaxy A Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G: From September 25

Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, A26, A17, and A17 5G: From October 2

Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, A25 5G, A16 5G, A16, and A15 5G: From October 6

Galaxy A73 5G, A53 5G, A24, A15, A07, A06 5G, and A06: From October 16

Galaxy A33 5G: From October 23 Galaxy Tab Galaxy Tab S10, S10 Plus, S10 Ultra, S10 FE, and S10 Lite: From October 2

Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, S9 Ultra, and S9 FE: From October 6

Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra: From October 16

Just to reiterate, this timeline only applies to the Brazilian market. But if Samsung is releasing One UI 8 to eligible devices in Brazil in September and October, it’s not unlikely that Samsung will follow a similar schedule for the rest of the international rollout.

