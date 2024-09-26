Fire sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 reach crazy low prices!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

All eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch right now, but there are a couple of deals I happened to find a bit more interesting. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have been going for discounted prices lately, which was already surprising to us, given they are very new devices. Today, though, you can get them for even lower! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for $1,300, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just $700!

Both of these deals are available directly from Samsung. There are some limitations to keep in mind, though. In order to get maximum savings, you’ll have to opt for the lowest storage options. More specifically, these savings are only available to those who pick the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Crafted Black or White, or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Crafted Black. Other color models are discounted, too, but not by this much.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $600.00

Only released about two months ago, in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are very new, which is why we’re impressed by these deals. If you want the larger foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is nothing short of amazing.

Unsurprisingly, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we praise it for its great performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The main screen is impressive, offering a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a super crisp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, we liked that the 6.3-inch external display is now more akin to a regular smartphone screen.

Of course, the design is great, offering an aluminum frame and an elegant look. Not to mention, you will get the seven-year update promise Samsung is now famous for. And at $1,300, the price is no longer as outrageous.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $400.00

Foldout devices like the Z Fold 6 are great, but some of us prioritize portability, as well as saving. At $700, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a bit of a steal. It is a new-generation device with a great design and overall high-end experience.

It has a very solid construction, with an aluminum frame and even an IP48 rating, which is rare in foldables. Performance will be no issue, as it has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM. The main 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we were also pleased to see the external display is now much more usable than in previous iterations.

Of course, it also comes with a seven-year update promise, so the device will stay relevant, likely longer than you will keep it. Samsung’s foldable phones are among the best in their category, and these are usually very expensive phones. These deals are kind of crazy, so sign up for them while they last. We honestly think the price will go back to normal very soon.

If you’re not happy with these, you can also check out our list of the best foldable phones, which has plenty of alternatives.

You might like

Comments