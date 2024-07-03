Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 buyers might get Samsung's upcoming flagship earbuds for free

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak reveals that Samsung could offer a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 buyers.

At the moment, it is not clear if Samsung will extend the promo to all buyers or limit it to those who pre-order the devices.

We’ve learned quite a bit about Samsung’s upcoming foldables over the last few weeks. Various leaks have revealed almost everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, including their designs, specifications, and pricing. Now, we also have some information about a promotional offer that Samsung could extend to early buyers.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), noted tipster Roland Quandt revealed that Samsung will offer a free pair of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to early Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 buyers. While Quandt doesn’t share more details about the promotion, past trends suggest that Samsung will likely extend this offer to those who pre-order the devices in select regions. But we’ll have to wait until the launch event on July 10 for confirmation.

Samsung is reportedly hiking the prices of its next-gen foldables, and this promotion could make the higher price tag a bit more palatable, especially since the devices look to be minor upgrades over last year’s models.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature minor design changes, a slightly larger cover screen, and Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also include the new SoC, and pack a few upgrades in the battery, RAM, and camera departments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments